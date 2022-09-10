Former PSV Eindhoven star Bjorn van der Doelen has claimed that Leeds United target Cody Gakpo need to prove himself in the big games before he decides to leave.

Leeds had a deal in place with PSV and Gakpo a day before the end of the transfer window but on deadline day, the winger decided against the switch to the Premier League club.

Andrea Radrizzani has already indicated that Leeds will try again in January and Victor Orta has not been put off by the Dutchman’s last-minute change of heart, influenced by Louis van Gaal.

Van der Doelen feels that it was good that Gakpo stayed as it would have been impossible for PSV to replace him as the window had closed in the Netherlands before the Premier League’s deadline day.

He also hold the view that the winger is yet to prove himself in the big games and was not ready for a move away from PSV.

“It is very good news for PSV that Gakpo stayed”, the former PSV star said on the Skiete Willy Podcast.

“If he left then they had to find a replacement, which was not possible.

“Gakpo needs to prove himself more in the big games completely with the qualities he has.

“That’s why it’s good that he stayed for another season.

“If he can do that he is ready.

“It would have been too early.”

Gakpo has made a good start at PSV this season, scoring eight times in eleven appearances for the club, and Leeds could face serious competition for his signature in January if he maintains his form.