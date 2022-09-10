Dirk Kuyt has warned Ajax that Anfield is going to be a cauldron on Tuesday night to lift a Liverpool team who are struggling and are under pressure at the moment.

Liverpool have won only two of their seven games this season and suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

With Premier League games postponed this weekend, Jurgen Klopp has more time to prepare his team for Ajax’s visit to Anfield next week.

The Reds are struggling at the moment, but Kuyt stressed that these are the type of occasions where the Anfield crowd are going to play a leading role to lift the morale of the team.

The former Liverpool star warned Ajax that he has seen top players lose their heads against under the intense pressure at Anfield and the Reds can maul teams once the crowd are on their side.

Kuyt told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “On occasions like this, Liverpool can waltz over any team in the world in front of their home fans.

“If things are against the club for a while, as it is now, the crowd often adds two or three more and an atmosphere of invincibility is created of intense pressure.

“At Anfield, I have seen even the biggest teams with the most experienced top players lose their minds because of the connection between the fans and the team.”

Klopp will hope that more time on the training pitch will help him to get his team back on track ahead of the Ajax clash.