Paolo Di Canio feels Napoli massacred Liverpool in the Champions League clash between the two teams earlier this week and is sure the Italians will be hugely boosted by it.

The Reds, who were finalists in the Champions League last term, were humbled 4-1 by Luciano Spalletti’s side in the opening match of their group on Wednesday.

It was a statement of intent from the Italian outfit and Di Canio believes that the game was completely dominated by Napoli, who tore Liverpool to shreds.

Di Canio feels that regardless of Liverpool’s current run of form, the win is hugely significant as it has come against a very good side and will give Napoli a huge boost going forward.

“It [the win] is important regardless of the difficult run Liverpool are experiencing because the Reds are champions”, he told Italian daily Il Mattino.

“And against them, Napoli not only won but massacred them.

“This kind of results give you a huge boost.”

Napoli will have to face Liverpool again in the group and the Reds could be looking for revenge when the Italians visit Anfield in November.