Newcastle United left-back Matt Targett has claimed that he never considered moving to another club in the summer transfer window.

Targett joined Newcastle on loan in the winter window from Aston Villa and the club had an option to make the move permanent at the end of last season.

There were rumours of other clubs wanting him and Newcastle considering more progressive full-backs, but they eventually signed him on a permanent deal in the summer.

He stressed that he never considered joining another club as he enjoyed the football at Newcastle and it was not a difficult decision to continue at the club going forward.

Asked if he considered joining another club, Targett was quoted as saying by the Chronicle: “No, like I said, I really enjoyed my football.

“Yeah, I like the city. I like what it’s got to offer. It was a no-brainer.”

He insisted that the Newcastle owners have big plans and the club are at the start of something really special.

Targett is sure that by the end of his career he will be glad that he played for the Magpies.

“Yeah, for sure, in terms of where the owners want to take the club.

“I believe it’s the start of something which is going to be really, really big.

“It’ll be nice to look back on my career, and say ‘I’ve played for Newcastle United’.”

Aston Villa snapped up Targett from Southampton, where he came through the youth set-up.