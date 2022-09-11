Chelsea’s owners still have finishing in the top four in the Premier League as this season’s minimum target, despite changing managers, according to The Athletic.

The Blues sprung a shock when they sacked Champions League winning manager Thomas Tuchel recently, bringing in Graham Potter from Brighton as his replacement.

Chelsea have had a lacklustre start to the campaign, picking up ten points from their opening six league games and their players now need to adjust to the methods and style of a new manager in Potter.

Despite the managerial upheaval, Chelsea’s owners still want a top four finish as the minimum target for the Blues this season.

Potter will have to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge if Chelsea are to make sure they do not lose crucial ground on their rivals for a top four finish.

Chelsea are due to be in action later this week when they play host to Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

The clash will offer an early opportunity for Potter to make his mark at Chelsea.

The Blues lost their Champions League opener, away at Dinamo Zagreb, and a second successive loss would damage their hopes of progress through the group.