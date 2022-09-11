West Ham United boss David Moyes is eyeing a January raid on Sheffield United to land John Egan, who Leeds United chased in the recent summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Leeds wanted to sign Egan in the summer window, but were unwilling to meet Sheffield United’s asking price for the defender; it remains to be seen if they will go back for him in January.

If they do then they are likely to have to contend with West Ham, where Moyes has taken a liking to the Republic of Ireland international centre-back.

Moyes will knock on Sheffield United’s door for Egan, with a £12m swoop for the player mooted.

The Blades are likely to ask West Ham to pay more for Egan, having quoted Leeds £13m.

Egan has been on Leeds’ radar for the last four years, with the Elland Road side linked with wanting him in the summer of 2018.

He made 48 appearances in the Championship for Sheffield United over the course of last season, chipping in with two goals and being booked on five occasions.

The Cork-born defender has turned out eight times in the current campaign.

Egan has another two years left on his deal at Bramall Lane and losing him in January would be a big blow for the Blades.