Everton want to tie down starlet Isaac Price to a new contract as the midfielder impressed Frank Lampard and his coaching staff in pre-season this summer, according to The Athletic.

Price came through the ranks at the Everton academy and signed a professional contract with the Toffees in September 2020.

The midfielder impressed Lampard with his performance for Everton Under-21s last season and as a result, the English tactician took him to the Toffees’ pre-season tour of the United States.

Price, who further impressed Everton’s coaching staff in pre-season, is currently in the final year of his contract with the Toffees.

And it has been claimed that the Merseyside club want to lock down the 18-year-old to a new contract.

The Northern Ireland Under-17 international received several loan offers from the Championship, but he ended up staying at Goodison Park this summer.

In order for Price to continue improving, Lampard believes he needs more first-team experience.

Last season, the 18-year-old made his senior debut against Boreham Wood in an FA Cup fifth round tie and came off the bench against Arsenal in May for his Premier League debut.