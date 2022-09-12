Everton academy director Gareth Prosser has stressed the need for him and the others at youth level to provide Frank Lampard with players that are capable of supporting the club’s ambitions.

The former Chelsea manager has a track record of promoting young players, something that has been beneficial for the Toffees as well.

Lampard has played a huge role in assisting the growth of Anthony Gordon, and has also given chances to youngsters such as Isaac Price, Lewis Warrington and Reece Welch.

Prosser feels that keeping the supply line going is important and hence he and the other academy coaches will have an important role to play.

Being still new to the Everton scene, Prosser revealed that it was Lampard’s record with young players that made him choose the Merseyside club as his destination.

“That [Lampard’s record] was another reason why this role at Everton was so exciting to me”, Prosser explained to Everton TV.

“At Derby, Chelsea and here at Everton, he has that record of giving young players a chance.

“That’s what we want and we can ask for no more.

“Our job is to make sure Frank and his team are provided with players capable of, initially, performing in training – and then playing in the first team and supporting the club’s ambitions.”

Lampard may need to call on young talents at crucial points during the season if senior players pick up injuries or are suspended.