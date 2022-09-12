Sheffield United star Oliver Norwood is of the view that the Blades midfielder Iliman Ndiaye, who he says nutmegs people for fun, will certainly play in the Premier League in the future.

The Senegalese international featured in 32 league games for the Blades last season, scoring seven times while laying on two assists and helping his side to launch a promotion bid.

This season, the 22-year-old midfielder has featured in all eight of Sheffield United’s opening fixtures, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Norwood, who has also featured in every league match this season, is of the opinion that Ndiaye is a special talent and believes that the 19-year-old has impressive skills of street football in him.

The Blades star stressed that the Senegalese international is unplayable when he is on top form and is sure that Ndiaye will play in the Premier League.

“He’s a special talent and he’s like a street footballer with the way he dribbles at you and nutmegs people for fun”, Norwood told Yorkshire Live.

“When he’s good, as I say he’s unplayable and for eight games this season he’s been fantastic.

“Can he keep doing it for the rest of the season?

“Hopefully he can because if he does we will be there or thereabouts.

“He’ll play in the Premier League 100 per cent, whether that’s with us or someone else, he’ll definitely play in the Premier League.”

Ndiaye is leading the goalscoring chart in Paul Heckingbottom’s squad and will be hoping to continue his form against Swansea City on Tuesday.