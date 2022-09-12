Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has termed summer arrival Fabio Carvalho a great player and admits he is already a close personal friend.

Carvalho, who turned 20 towards the end of August, is an attacking midfielder by trade who has also played in central midfield this season.

The Portugal Under-21 international suffered a dead leg against Everton in the Merseyside derby and missed the Reds’ capitulation in Naples in their Champions League opener.

Firmino confessed to being a fan of fellow Portuguese-speaking Carvalho’s style of play after watching him in action for his former side Fulham and labelled him a great player.

The Liverpool striker also noted that the duo have become close friends since Carvalho’s arrival and prophesised that the midfielder will help the Reds this term with more than just goal contributions.

“He’s a great player. I confess that I had watched some of his games before he came to Liverpool, so I was already impressed by the way he played”, Firmino told ELEVEN.

“He’s a star, he’s a great player and now he’s also a very close friend.

“We are happy to have him here at Liverpool and I know he will help us a lot, with assists, goals and also his character on the pitch.”

Carvalho has two goals from seven appearances in all competitions for Liverpool so far this campaign, having played fewer than 150 minutes overall.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2021/22 season as Fulham won the Championship title, scoring eleven goals and laying on eight assists from 38 games in all competitions.