Suggestions that Billy Gilmour left Chelsea for Brighton this summer only to play for Graham Potter are wide of the mark, according to the Daily Express.

Gilmour completed a deadline day transfer to the Seagulls after falling out of favour with then Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Following Tuchel’s sacking after a loss at Dinamo Zagreb in the Blues’ Champions League opener, Potter left to fill the void left by the German tactician’s departure.

It was claimed that the Scotland international left for the Amex because of Potter’s tactics, however, the first time he spoke to the now former Brighton boss was after his medical.

The 21-year-old, who made his Brighton debut earlier this month, coming on towards the end of the thumping win over Leicester City, did not only join the Seagulls because of Potter.

That was much more than he played in the blue of Chelsea in both this campaign and the last, which the midfielder spent on loan at Norwich City.

Gilmour made 28 appearances for the Canaries during the 2021/22 season, registering two assists and earning two cautions.

Brighton currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table and their game against Crystal Palace on Saturday has been postponed.