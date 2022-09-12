Blackburn Rovers talent Ashley Phillips is prepared to snub big interest from Tottenham Hotspur to sign a contract at Ewood Park, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Phillips broke into the first team at 17 years of age and quickly caught the eye with defensive performances beyond his tender years.

The centre-back made the jump from the Riversiders’ Under-18 squad to the Under-23 side during the 2021/22 season.

Tottenham are keen on Phillips, tried to sign him in the summer, and are still looking to tempt him away from Ewood Park.

Spurs deal-maker Fabio Paratici is keeping close tabs on Phillips’ situation and wants to take him to north London.

The Premier League side will be snubbed by Phillips though as he is set to sign a contract to secure his future at Blackburn.

The teenager is confident that Ewood Park offers the best environment for him to further progress.

Phillips has six appearances to his name in both the Championship and the EFL Cup so far this campaign, with one accompanying caution.

He made 14 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two goals and earning two cautions along the way.