Former Rangers star Marco Negri has warned Napoli that the Gers fans are Ibrox are a powerful force that they will have to deal with when they meet Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Rangers began their 2022/23 Champions League campaign with a 4-0 defeat against Ajax in the Netherlands and were widely criticised for their performance.

Van Bronckhorst’s side will next lock horns with Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli at Ibrox, where Rangers are unbeaten this season.

Ex-Rangers forward Negri hailed the matchday atmosphere at Ibrox and stressed that the supporters are the twelfth man for the Gers.

Negri pointed out that the supporters played a major role in helping Rangers reach the Europa League final last season and warned the Napoli players that the Light Blues fans will dictate the pace of the game.

“Rangers’ stadium is to be experienced as an atmosphere”, Negri told Calcio Napoli 24 Live.

“They are the twelfth man on the pitch, really.

“They dictate the pace, they push the team, it’s really a plus factor for the Scottish team.

“Last year, when they reached the final of the Europa League, they made up a lot of games because they gave them an incredible boost.

“The Napoli players will notice it.

“The first few minutes will be decisive because they will start with the ball.”

He also stressed that Rangers will feel the pressure to bounce back after back to back poor results.

“Rangers do not come from positive matches. The last one they lost badly to Ajax.

“There will be a desire for redemption due to conceding so many goals and also a desire to do well at home in the Champions League after so many years.”

Rangers are bottom of their Champions League group and will be eager to secure three points against the Italian giants on Wednesday.