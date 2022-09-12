Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has warned his side against a physical Burton Albion team, who he insists are dangerous from set piece situations.

Following the postponement of Saturday’s fixture against Barnsley, Pompey will look to carry on with their winning momentum when they take on a struggling Burton side on Tuesday evening in League One.

In spite of being the rock bottom side in League One, Cowley feels that Burton can be lethal if their opponents fail to start a game well.

Evidence of Burton’s strength was seen in the EFL Trophy match last month against Leicester City’s Under-21 team, against whom they managed to go four goals up within the first 12 minutes.

Cowley thinks that the Brewers have a physical threat and can also make their presence felt from set pieces.

“That’s what Burton can do to you if you don’t start well”, Cowley told The News, citing the example of the Leicester match.

“We know they will start with an energy, intensity and aggression, play with real purpose, they’ll press aggressively, are very physical, they’re good in set-piece mode and you have to make sure you defend your box well.

“You must come through those opening periods in the game.

“If you don’t, you’ll have a very difficult evening.”

For the visitors, a win will be important to keep the pressure on league leaders and promotion rivals Ipswich Town, whom they trail in terms of goal difference.