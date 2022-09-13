Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has expressed his delight at seeing Ipswich Town new boy Gassan Ahadme progress at Portman Road.

Gassan made a solid start to the season at Burton Albion and even played against Ipswich before Kieran McKenna’s side snapped him up towards the end of the transfer window.

Cowley knows the player well as the forward spent the first half of last season on loan at Portsmouth, where he impressed the Pompey boss.

The Portsmouth manager admitted that it is easy to see why Ipswich signed the forward after he impressed against McKenna’s side last month and it is not unnatural to see teams buying players who impressed against them.

He told The News: “Gassan had a good start to the season, played well against Ipswich, should have scored, didn’t score. He could have had two goals in that first half.

“Ipswich obviously saw something in that game and signed him off the back of that.

“You see this a lot don’t you? Sometimes in recruitment, you see something you like when playing against you.

“Gassan started the season well, Ipswich picked up an injury late on and made the decision to sign him.”

Gassan had a difficult loan spell at Portsmouth but Cowley has no complaints about the work ethic he showed while he was at the club.

He conceded that the forward had lost his way during his time at Portsmouth and also admitted that he just did not find the right partner up front at the club.

“When he was with us he had a really good work ethic, the boy just wanted to be the best he could and was a good trainer, very determined.

“It’s good to see him progressing.

“He had a great start with us and just lost his way. Sometimes it’s about finding the right partnerships, particularly as a number nine.”