Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has claimed that he has been keeping tabs on midfielder Dan Neil since he was the Blackburn Rovers boss.

A product of the Sunderland academy, the 20-year-old midfielder has been in impressive form and has made six appearances in the Championship this season.

Mowbray has played him at the base of Sunderland’s midfield and he has shown impressive skills in the middle of the park for the Black Cats.

The Sunderland boss revealed his delight at getting the opportunity to work with a player of Neil’s talent as he believes that his career is on the up.

He claimed that he was very much on Blackburn’s radar when he was the manager at Ewood Park and the club might have tried to sign the midfielder had Sunderland remained in League One.

Mowbray is keen to see Neil attack the ball more as he feels he could score more goals, but is happy to work with a player who is always striving to improve and add more tenets to his game.

“Dan’s career is on an upward trajectory, he’s a very talented boy”, the Sunderland boss was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.

“I sit here now, and as Blackburn Rovers manager last year, he was very much on our radar.

“If Sunderland weren’t going to get promoted, we would have been trying to take him out of League One.

“Here I am now working with him every day, and I see the player I watched and thought he was.

“His passing range is very good and he can run all day.

“He’s one of the players we’re trying to get to break the box a bit more because I think he’s got a goal in him.

“He wants to learn and get better, and he wants to watch his clips after training.

“He wants to keep improving and, as a coach, there’s nothing better than a footballer that wants to improve and makes demands of your time to go and sit with him and talk through what you thought was good and bad.”

Neil has three years left on his Sunderland contract and the Black Cats will be hopeful that he will grow with the club.