Newcastle United have now joined Everton in the hunt for the signature of 15-year-old Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg and may be willing to pay more than the Toffees, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Magpies have been working hard to scout and recruit future first-team stars and they have already recruited Alex Murphy, Jordan Hackett, Jude Smith and Charlie McArthur of late.

Eddie Howe’s side have now zeroed in on Sunderland midfielder Rigg, a player that Everton have been tracking for several months.

Recently, Rigg captained England at youth level and has even turned out for Sunderland’s Under-21s, in a sign of how highly he is rated.

Sunderland wish to keep the 15-year-old at the Stadium of Light, but could find it impossible.

It has been claimed that to tempt away the midfielder from Sunderland will take a substantial fee, with Newcastle claimed to be willing to go to £2.5m.

Everton are also following the progression of the midfielder and Frank Lampard’s side are interested in adding Rigg to their set-up, but it is suggested they may not be willing to offer as much as Newcastle.

All eyes will be on where the wonderkid ends up plying his trade in the coming months, with the January transfer window already being planned for by a host of sides.