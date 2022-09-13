Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has emphasised that his charges have improved significantly out of possession in a bid to get their first away win of the campaign.

The Lancashire club are presently placed eighth in the League One table after seven games, level on points with Exeter City and Derby County, but sandwiched between them due to their goal difference.

Bolton have two draws and a loss to Plymouth Argyle to show for their trips away from the University of Bolton Stadium so far this season.

Speaking of their next opponents in Milton Keynes Dons, Evatt pointed out that the Dons are still adapting to his counterpart Liam Manning’s ideas after adding a lot of new faces over the summer.

Regardless, Evatt added that Bolton will approach the game as they do every other fixture, highlighting the fact that they were poor without the ball and their pressing game was out of joint during their last visit to the Stadium MK.

Evatt is relishing the opportunity to showcase just how much the Wanderers have improved off the ball during this particular visit to Buckinghamshire.

“They’ve lost some really good personnel that would affect any team really.

“They have embedded a lot of new players and they’re getting used to the system and the manager’s ideas”, Evatt said in his pre-match press conference.

“But we think fundamentally it will be the same [approach].

“We have improved out of possession. I think the first half hour there towards the end of last season [a 2-0 defeat] we were poor and our pressing strategy was wrong.

“I think we’re a different animal now out of possession and hopefully we can go and show that tonight.”

The Dons are currently in 18th place in the league table, a further four points adrift of Evatt’s squad and have a win, draw and loss to show from three home fixtures.