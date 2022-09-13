West Ham United have offered a long-term contract to French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, but are facing competition from Lyon for his signature.

The transfer window is in the rear view mirror of clubs across Europe, but West Ham are still pushing to strengthen their defence.

David Moyes is looking to shop in the market of free agents and has a serious interest in getting his hands on 23-year-old centre-back Zagadou.

The Frenchman has been looking for a new club since leaving Borussia Dortmund in the summer and is yet to sign for anyone.

According to French radio station RMC, he has a lucrative offer on his table to join West Ham on a free transfer.

It has been claimed that the Hammers have put forward a four-year deal for Zagadou to consider.

Moyes wants him and the east London club are pushing to sign him but they are facing major competition from Lyon.

Peter Bosz wants defensive reinforcements and Lyon are interested in snapping up the Frenchman on a free transfer.

Zagadou is yet to make a decision and is pondering over his options as he narrows down on the choice of his next club.