Former Premier League and Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Christoph Freund would fit the mould of director of football at Chelsea if the club manage to get him.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly acted as the sporting director and chief negotiator in the summer as Chelsea spent around £300m on new players.

The American has also indicated that he got rid of Thomas Tuchel in favour of Graham Potter as he wanted a more collaborative manager and he is intending on bringing in a director of football soon.

Freund has emerged as the top contender to become the next Chelsea director of football and talks have already taken place between the club and the Red Bull Salzburg sporting director.

Fjortoft is in favour of the appointment and admitted that through the appointment of Potter, the new Chelsea owners have already shown what they want.

And he believes the 45-year-old Austrian is exactly the kind of man who could fit the bill at Chelsea.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Chelsea would do nothing wrong by appointing Salzburg-boss Christoph Freund as their ‘Head of Sport’.

“By signing Potter, the owners made a statement about their philosophy.

“And Freund that I have followed for many years will fit the bill.”

Freund has been associated with Red Bull Salzburg since 2006 and was promoted to sporting director in 2015.