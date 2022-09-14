Graham Potter does not see taking the Chelsea job as a risk and has insisted that he did not jump at the first opportunity to leave Brighton for a bigger club.

Potter was announced within 24 hours of Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel last week and he is set to take charge of his first match against Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge tonight.

The 47-year-old is widely considered the best up and coming English manager in the game and his work at Brighton has been praised by one and all for the way his teams played football on the south coast.

However, there are question marks over his decision to join Chelsea given the club’s penchant for giving little time to managers before sacking them.

But Potter stressed that it was not the first opportunity he had to leave Brighton for a big club and stressed he did assess and took time to think before agreeing to turn up at Stamford Bridge.

He also insisted that he had to get out of his comfort zone and does not believe he has taken a risk by becoming the Chelsea manager.

“I haven’t just jumped at the first opportunity”, the new Chelsea manager told The Times.

“I’ve tried to understand what was involved and whether it was the right time for me to take the next challenge.

“Life is about going outside of your comfort zone, it’s about taking responsibility, it’s about believing that there’s more to us than what sits here now.

“I don’t see it as a risk in a negative way.”

Potter tasted the Europa League when he was in charge of Ostersunds but tonight will be his first game in charge of a side in the Champions League.