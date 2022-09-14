Leeds United are still expected to open talks over a new contract with winger Jack Harrison, according to The Athletic.

Harrison was subject to speculation in the summer transfer window due to sustained interest from Newcastle United.

The Magpies wanted to sign the winger and even tabled a bid for him but Leeds were clear about not wanting to sell the player.

Leeds kept hold of Harrison but question marks over his long-term future at Elland Road remain, especially as Newcastle were confident he would move if a fee was agreed.

It has been claimed that the Whites are still hoping to open talks over a new deal with the 25-year-old winger.

He will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season and Leeds want to avoid that situation.

The Whites want to sign him up on a new long-term contract to protect his value and secure his future at Elland Road.

Leeds want to avoid the situation of trying to sell him for a cut-price fee next summer when he will only have a year left on his current deal.