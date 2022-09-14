Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is hopeful that the win over Ajax on Tuesday night will become part of a step in the right direction for the Reds this season.

The Reds were hammered by Napoli in their first Champions League group fixture and had only won two of their seven games this season before Tuesday night.

Joel Matip’s 89th-minute goal helped Liverpool to a much-needed 2-1 win over Ajax at Anfield and got their Champions League campaign back on track.

Van Dijk admitted that after the hammering they received at Napoli, Liverpool had to respond and believes they made a good start to the game by going a goal up early in the first half.

He did concede that following Ajax’s equaliser, the team did feel nervous given the fact that confidence has been low due to their form.

However, the defender stressed that eventually getting the win was important and believes they can build on the victory in the coming weeks.

Van Dijk told Dutch broadcaster RTL7: “It certainly felt like we had something to put right.

“The last match against Napoli was dramatic. We didn’t recognise ourselves and it was very confrontational how we played there. Everyone just did their thing.

“We had to get back to who we are and that we did. We don’t think it was a piece of cake and we have to move on.

“We started well and deservedly ended up 1-0 up.

“Ajax continued to play football and find the spaces and from one chance they made it 1-1.

“We were nervous for a while and after such a game against Napoli, you think, ‘surely, it won’t be?’

“We did very well.

“This is a step in the right direction and we can build on this.”

With their game at Chelsea this weekend postponed, Liverpool will next be in action after the international break when they visit Brighton on 1st October.