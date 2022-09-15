Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte feels that it is natural that wing-back Emerson Royal could feel tired given the amount of games he has played of late.

Spurs were tipped to be open to offers for Emerson over the summer transfer window with talk that the full-back had not fully convinced Conte and could return to La Liga.

He stayed put though and Conte has handed him substantial game time this term, trusting him in the right wing-back role and being repaid.

Emerson has turned out in six Premier League games along with two Champions League matches and Conte is pleased with what he has seen from the defender.

He feels though that it would only be natural for Emerson to feel tired given just how heavily he has been involved in recent weeks.

“In my opinion Emerson had a good start in this season and he can play in this position. I’m happy with him”, Conte told a press conference.

“He could have scored three goals in the last game. He has improved a lot since last season.

“Don’t forget Emerson played every game in this period, for sure now he can be a bit tired.

“As a full-back you can be fatigued.”

Tottenham are next in action on Saturday in the Premier League when they take on Leicester City and all eyes will be on which wing-backs Conte selects as part of his system.