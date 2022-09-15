Simon Jordan has issued a warning to Steve Bruce that he is at risk of losing his job if West Bromwich Albion’s performances do not improve.

Nine games into the ongoing campaign, Bruce’s side have just one win to their name in the Championship and are now outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

West Brom hosted rivals Birmingham City in the Championship earlier this week, and the game finished 3-2 in the visitors’ favour owing to a hat-trick from Scott Hogan.

Jordan is of the opinion that Wednesday’s defeat against Birmingham City is unacceptable and stressed that Bruce has not done a good job at the Hawthorns.

He insists that West Brom have appointed Bruce to lead them into the Premier League and forewarned the 61-year-old tactician that he might lose his job if performances do not improve.

“This isn’t good enough”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“You don’t get beat by Birmingham.

“He knows that, because Birmingham is the game you don’t get beat in. Obviously he has.

“They’ve played some of the better sides in the division, but that not withstanding, if you’ve got a win record of 33 per cent or there or thereabouts.

“This is not why West Bromwich Albion employed Steve Bruce.

“They employed him to get them out of the division, not to keep them in the division.

“He’s got to do better, and if he doesn’t do better, then he’s going to get what he deserves because this isn’t good enough.”

Next, Bruce will take his side to lock horns with Dean Smith’s Norwich City, who are currently in second place in the Championship table.