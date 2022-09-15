Jamie Shackleton has revealed that his fellow Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell is enjoying his time with Gary Rowett’s Millwall.

The 20-year-old centre-back is highly rated at Elland Road and even managed to earn some game time in the Premier League last season.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch allowed Cresswell to leave on a loan for his development this summer, and the player signed a season-long loan deal with Championship side Millwall.

The defender has made seven appearances for the Lions this season, scoring three goals, and Shackleton, who has known Cresswell since he was in Leeds’ development squad, revealed the 20-year-old is enjoying his time at Millwall.

Shackleton emphasised that he and Cresswell are both enjoying the chance to play regularly under Rowett and are both learning a lot at Millwall.

“I’ve spent a fair bit of time with Cressy down here”, Shackleton was quoted saying by Leeds Live.

“He’s similar to me, he’s enjoying it and getting the experience and the game time that we’ve had.

“He’s managed to knock in a couple of goals with his head while he’s at it so he’s enjoying it as well.”

The 22-year-old midfielder made 14 Premier League appearances for Leeds last season and has featured in Millwall’s all eight opening fixtures this season.