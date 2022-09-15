Antonio Conte has sympathised with Leicester City ahead of his Tottenham Hotspur side taking on the Foxes in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers endured a difficult summer transfer window as Leicester boss and his side’s results in the Premier League have only heightened the sense of gloom around the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes sit rock bottom of the Premier League table with just a single point to their name and matters get no easier with a visit to Conte’s Tottenham on the agenda on Saturday.

Conte’s men head into the clash on the back of a Champions League loss at Sporting Lisbon and the Italian wants a reaction from the Tottenham players.

He sympathises with Leicester, who he feels have not had a fair crack, but is clear he wants all three points on Saturday.

“We have to feel, we need to be a bit angry and try to have a good reaction. Now we have the possibility to play another game. For us it’s important to get a win”, Conte told a press conference.

“For Leicester, the table is not fair for them.

“They have a really good squad and a really good manager in Brendan Rodgers.”

Tottenham have taken the full three points in each of their last three encounters with Leicester.

They were beaten at home by Leicester in December 2020 however, with Jamie Vardy and a Toby Alderweireld own goal handing the Foxes the win.