Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has insisted that no player in his team is immune to getting dropped but stressed that he will look to protect his stars.

Conte’s side suffered their first defeat since April when they lost 2-0 at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Several of his players were subpar in Portugal but Heung-Min Son’s performance came under the scanner again as his goalless start to the campaign continued in that game as well.

The South Korean has been one of the top performers for Spurs over the years but has looked a shadow of his former self.

There is talk of him getting dropped from the team and Conte stressed that no player in his team has a guaranteed spot in the starting eleven.

However, he insisted that he will bring players in and out of the team in order to protect them from injuries and keep them going for the entirety of the campaign.

Asked if Son is undroppable, the Spurs boss said in a press conference: “No players are undroppable. This has to be clear.

“If I say this it’s only to help my players and to avoid injuries, to try to have players in a good performance.

“You know you can play one game well, another so-so and another not.

“My job is to protect my players and find the right way to get a good result.”

It remains to be seen whether Son makes the team when Tottenham take on Leicester City at home on Saturday in the Premier League.