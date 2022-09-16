Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo has admitted that he has no idea when Tottenham Hotspur loan star Harry Winks will be returning to training.

The midfielder was not part of Antonio Conte’s plans at Spurs and he was loaned out to Italian club Sampdoria towards the end of the transfer window.

However, he has been struggling with an injury since joining Sampdoria and has trained just once with the rest of the first-team squad.

Giampaolo revealed that the midfielder is following a special training programme in order to aid his recovery but he does not know when Winks will be available to train with the team.

The Sampdoria coach is hoping to see the midfielder in training next week but is not certain that it is going to happen.

Giampaolo said in a press conference when asked about Winks: “He is following a specialised programme.

“I don’t know when he will come back to me.

“I hope he can return to the squad next week to train.

“But I don’t know when he will return.”

Sampdoria have a €25m option to buy in the loan agreement with the north London club for Winks, who is looking to get regular game time under his belt in Italy’s Serie A.