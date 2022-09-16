Former Ipswich Town captain Matt Holland is of the view that the Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna and his staff possess real toughness.

McKenna took charge of a struggling Ipswich side in December 2021 and oversaw a quick upturn in their form as they went on a run of eleven games unbeaten between February to March and finished in 11th place in the League One table last season.

The Blues have begun their 2022/23 campaign in an impressive manner as McKenna’s side are top of the League One table and are unbeaten in the league so far this season.

Holland has been impressed by the way McKenna holds his training sessions and hailed the training set-up at Portman Road as top notch.

The former Ipswich star is of the opinion that even though the Blues are performing well in League One and are now leading the league table, there is still a long way to go in order to book a spot in the Championship.

However, Holland believes that the club are in a good place now and stressed that McKenna and his staff have a real toughness about them .

“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to go to the training ground and watch Kieran McKenna work and see how he coaches the team”, Holland told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“The set-up is top class, it really is, and I’ve really enjoyed the chances I’ve had to go down to the training ground and watch them.

“We’re in a good place but, what I would say, is that we’ve not done anything yet.

“This is a really good start and we’re top of the league playing some really good stuff.

“We’re in a good place with the club, in a good place with the team and in a good place with the manager that we’ve got.

“It’s a long road, we’ll need everybody but I think there’s a real steel about the manager, his staff, all of the ownership and Mark Ashton the chief executive.”

On Saturday, McKenna’s side will travel to Hillsborough to take on Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday, who are undefeated in their last four meetings and also widely considered to be promotion contenders.