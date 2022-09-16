Leeds United’s Under-21s manager Michael Skubala has hailed Whites stars Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling as the leaders always ready to mentor the young players.

Cooper, Ayling and Bamford are three of the senior players in the Leeds group and played a key part in the Whites’ promotion to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season under former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Due to Jesse Marsch’s first team having two fixtures postponed, Bamford, Ayling, and Cooper are expected to feature in tonight’s Premier League 2 Division Two match against Southampton Under-21s to get crucial playing time before the upcoming international break.

Leeds Under-21s boss Skubala lauded the conduct of the three experienced players and hailed them as the group’s leaders for always being ready to help the younger players.

Skubala is of the view that the entire Leeds group is a big family and stressed that the senior players are like big brothers to the younger ones.

“First and foremost, they’re great people, great leaders”, Skubala told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Everybody that goes across that white line wants to do well, they will definitely help [the young players] because when they come into training they’ve done well, they’re just great people that want to support the youth talent.

“We’re all in this together. We’re a family. Right?

“It’s part of being a family, it’s big brother, little brother.

“It’s always all in it together, which is exciting.”

Ayling and Cooper both have featured in one game so far this season and will be eager to clock up some minutes against Southampton Under-21s.