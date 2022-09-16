Portsmouth star Clark Robertson has commended Tottenham Hotspur loanee Dane Scarlett for his ability to cope with League One after coming directly from a development side.

Last season, the 18-year-old made seven senior appearances for Tottenham and made the bench for several Premier League games.

Scarlett signed a season-long loan deal with Portsmouth this season for regular football and has established himself as a regular in Danny Cowley’s first-team.

The England Under-20s international has impressed Portsmouth defender Robertson with his ability to cope with League One so quickly and never look out of place for a moment.

Robertson explained how hard it is for academy players to come into League One, where football is more physical and direct and takes a long time to adjust to, but stressed that Tottenham talent Scarlett has settled in quickly with the style.

“It’s hard for lads coming from the Premier League who’ve been playing in the under-23s”, Robertson was quoted saying by The News.

“It’s a different style of football.

“All those clubs are teaching their players to play along the ground, and you’ll rarely play a Premier League under-23 side who go direct.

“It’s different, so younger players do take time to adjust when they come to League One, where it’s more physical and direct.

“But Dane has coped with that fine and doesn’t look out of place at all.

“He’s looked physically good in League One.”

Scarlett has made eleven appearances for Portsmouth so far this season and netted four goals while providing one assist, as he bids to impress Tottenham boss Antonio Conte with his progress.