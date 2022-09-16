Kevin Campbell believes that Everton will be fine in the current campaign, despite their struggles at the start of the season.

Everton lost their season opener at home to Chelsea by a solitary goal and then the next game away at Aston Villa, following that with four draws on the trot.

Their last game came against their city rivals Liverpool and ended in a scoreless draw, with Frank Lampard’s side having a goal ruled out by VAR towards the end of the fixture.

Former Toffee Campbell believes that performance is indicative of a turnaround in the works and thinks that they will be fine this season despite the struggles at the outset.

The 52-year-old highlighted the new signings who arrived this summer and their respective strengths out on the pitch while simultaneously noting the impact of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence.

“I think the way the season started, it was a struggle”, Campbell said on talkSPORT.

“But when you see the players that have actually come in, experienced Conor Coady, Tarkowski, Idrissa Gueye coming back, Onana looks really well.

“I think losing Calvert-Lewin was a big problem but he’s back training now, so he’s going to be available.

“I think Everton are going to be fine.

“I think the Merseyside derby, seeing all those players playing together, they ran Liverpool very close.

“That was the best Merseyside derby I’ve seen in years, to be honest, and I think Everton are going to be fine.”

Everton currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League table after six games and will play host to 18th placed West Ham United on Sunday.