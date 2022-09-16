Former Championship midfielder David Prutton believes Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland can follow up their impressive win over Reading with another good result when they play Watford this weekend.

The newly-promoted side, who are still getting accustomed to life under Mowbray, put three goals past Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley to move up to sixth in the Championship table.

The win was even more significant because it came in the absence of star striker Ross Stewart, who has been in sparkling form for the Black Cats, making eight goal contributions in seven league matches.

Sunderland next play Watford, who lost 2-0 away at Blackburn Rovers earlier this week.

Taking both teams’ recent form into account, Prutton feels that the Black Cats might manage to come away with all three points from Vicarage Road.

“That was a really poor performance from Watford at Blackburn”, Prutton wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

“With the quality, they have in their side – even though it’s early days under Rob Edwards – they should be performing much better in this league.

“Sunderland certainly proved me wrong in the absence of Ross Stewart.

“Patrick Roberts was superb against Reading as they recorded an emphatic win.

“A real statement performance under Tony Mowbray.

“I think they could well follow it up with another at Vicarage Road.”

Sunderland last met Watford in 2017 when both teams played in the Premier League and suffered a 1-0 loss at Vicarage Road.