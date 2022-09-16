Nikola Katic has admitted that leaving Rangers in the summer was hard given the support he had amongst the fans and admits he told the Gers they will end up buying him again.

Katic returned to Rangers from a loan stint from Hajduk Split at the end of last season, but was eventually sold to FC Zurich towards the end of the transfer window.

The defender was not part of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s plans and the club decided to cash in on the Croatian.

Katic conceded that he got emotional when he heard from Rangers fans following the club’s decision to sell him and stressed that he felt their support even when he was on loan at Hajduk Split.

He insisted that he felt immensely supported by the Rangers fans during his time at the club and admitted that he told director of football Ross Wilson that the Gers will end up buying him again.

“I never cry but that day when people started calling and messaging me, I couldn’t stop”, the defender told The Athletic.

“I flew back to Edinburgh and people saw me. They were saying I was a hero and that I shouldn’t leave.

“It was really difficult to leave as the support was amazing over the four years.

“Even when I was on loan, they wanted signed Hajduk shirts.

“It was a really big thing for me to be loved by the fans like that.

“I will always have a connection to Rangers.

“I said to Ross Wilson on my last day that I’ll see him in two years when he buys me back!”

Katic made 59 appearances for the Glasgow giants during his time at Ibrox and remains a cult figure amongst the fanbase.