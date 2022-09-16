Leeds United defender Robin Koch has revealed that the main difference in style between Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch is their approach to defending.

The Whites’ former boss Bielsa led Leeds back to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season after a 16-year absence from the English top tier.

After taking over Bielsa’s relegation-threatened Leeds team last season, Marsch was successful in keeping them in the Premier League courtesy of a win over Brentford on the final day.

Koch, who featured under both managers, revealed the primary distinction between the two is that the Whites used to defend man-to-man under Bielsa, whereas under Marsch, the entire team defend as a unit.

He admits that when Marsch arrived, staying up was the primary aim, with the summer used for the American to get his ideas across.

“It was just about staying in the division [when Marsch took over]”, Koch told German outlet Sport Buzzer.

“He used the summer to get his ideas across to us.

“We defend under him more collectively.

“That is the main difference with Marcelo Bielsa.

“We defended more like man against man.”

This season the 26-year-old has featured all of the opening six league games for Marsch’s side and will be looking to continue to keep his spot under the American.