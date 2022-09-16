Charlie Daniels has insisted Newcastle United’s ambition has captured Eddie Howe’s imagination and he is feeling re-energised at St. James’ Park.

Howe took charge of Newcastle towards the end of last year when they got their new rich owners but were struggling in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

A remarkable turnaround in the second half of their season, fuelled by big spending in January, helped Howe to get Newcastle to finish eleventh in the league table.

Newcastle have made a slow start to the season despite playing some good football and have won one and drawn four of their opening six league games.

However, Daniels stressed that he can see the Howe of his early Bournemouth days at Newcastle where he is energetic and is looking like relishing the challenge.

The former defender, who worked under the current Newcastle boss at Dean Court, believes the club’s ambition has really captured the imagination of his former manager.

He also believes Howe is perfect for Newcastle as well as the club needed someone as driven as him to push them forward.

“He seems like Eddie again”, Daniels told The Athletic.

“He’s fully committed to everything he does.

“He’s full-on and he’s re-energised by this new challenge. He’s not satisfied with what they’ve done so far.

“They want to build, they want to go long and take the club as far as they can.

“It’s something I know has captured his imagination.”

“I always felt Newcastle needed a manager like Eddie, one who is highly driven, has a high work ethic and sets high standards he expects, to get a grip on them and put them on the right path.

“He’s made for that club.”

Newcastle are set to host Howe’s former side Bournemouth at St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.