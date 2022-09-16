Leeds United’s Under-21s manager Michael Skubala is of the view that the lack of experience of playing in front of a large crowd is a challenge for young players.

In recent years, the Yorkshire outfit have introduced a large number of players from their development side into the senior team.

Leeds Under-21s were relegated from Premier League 2 Division One last season, and the Whites appointed Skubala as the manager of the team in the hope that he would take them back up.

Under the guidance of Skubala, Leeds Under-21s have begun the season impressively and sit at the top of the Division Two table with ten points from four matches.

Skubala’s side will entertain Southampton Under-21s tonight at Elland Road and the Englishman believes one of the difficulties young players confront is their lack of experience playing in front of large crowds.

The Whites’ Under-21s boss pointed out that a stadium packed with fans can create difficulties for players to communicate effectively through noises and also make it more difficult for coaches to give instructions to guide their players.

“It’s one of the challenges, isn’t it, of youth development and academies? They don’t really have many experiences to play in front of big crowds and whether we like it or not, it creates its own pressures and creates its own environment”, Skubala told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“One of the biggest things that I think academy players don’t realise is when you speak to them in front of the 40,000 people, you can’t hear each other.

“The crowd is making the noise and in a game that hasn’t got big crowds, you can obviously speak and help your players through games.

“But at certain points, they’re the gladiators and they have to go out there.”

The Whites’ this summer’s transfer deadline day signing, Wilfried Gnonto is expected to make his debut in a Leeds shirt against Southampton Under-21s.