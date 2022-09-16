Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has issued a warning to Sheffield Wednesday that a big home crowd can be a disadvantage for the home side also, before the Blues take on Darren Moore’s side on Saturday at Hillsborough.

McKenna’s side are top of the League One table with 20 points in eight matches and are currently undefeated in the league this season.

Next, McKenna will take his Ipswich side to Sheffield to lock horns with Moore’s side, who came out victorious in their last meeting at Hillsborough last season.

Sheffield Wednesday have lost only one game at home this season and they are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Ipswich Town.

However, the Ipswich Town boss is of the view that a big home crowd can turn into a disadvantage for the Owls and insists that the atmosphere of Hillsborough can become difficult for Moore’s side if they are not on top of their game.

McKenna stressed that his side need to control the game and impose their football on Moore’s side and emphasised that the Blues need to be physically and mentally ready when the momentum of the game is against them.

“A big home crowd can be an advantage, but it can also be a disadvantage”, McKenna said in a press conference.

“It can be a difficult crowd to play in front of if the team is not on top.

“We need to take the atmosphere away from the home team and impose our will and our football on them.

“We need to make sure we control the game the way we want to control it and in the moments where momentum is against us we need to be strong physically and mentally and stand up to that.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s last defeat came in the fixture was in 2018 at Hillsborough when Martyn Waghorn scored a double for Ipswich Town to snatch a 2-1 victory over the Owls.