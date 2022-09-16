Jamie Carragher is of the view that Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez will need five or six weeks more to integrate with Jurgen Klopp’s side and feels that after that it will be clear whether or not he is the right fit for the club.

This summer, the Reds and Benfica agreed a deal worth £85m for the 23-year-old forward, making the Uruguayan Liverpool’s most expensive signing, if the add-ons in the agreement kick in.

Nunez has featured in six games for Liverpool, scoring two goals, and also got his first red card under his belt against Crystal Palace on the 15th August, which saw him receive a three-match suspension.

Liverpool legend Carragher is of the opinion that Nunez has had a stop-start season due to the red card that slowed down his integration into Klopp’s side.

The ex-Reds defender believes that the 23-year-old is a very different player from his team-mate Roberto Firmino and stressed that Nunez is a player who is still raw but well capable of causing problems for the opponents.

“It has been really stop-start for him”, Carragher told the Daily Mail.

“Obviously the sending off was unfortunate and coming on at different times and trying to get up to speed with the rest of the team.

“But also getting used to the new team as well.

“He is completely different to what Liverpool had before in terms of Roberto Firmino.

“He is a completely different profile of player.

‘He looks raw but there is no doubt there are some great physical attributes.

“He causes big problems for the opposition.”

Carragher further added that it will be early to judge Nunez as he will need at least five to six weeks more to get himself going and it is certain that after that it will be clear whether the player is the right fit for Liverpool.

‘It is just the next five or six weeks we will see that integration a lot more”, he added.

“It will be a lot easier then to judge whether he is the right fit, because now he has just not played enough football for the team.”

After serving his three-match suspension in the Premier League, Nunez featured for 80 minutes in his first Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park on 3rd September.