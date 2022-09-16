West Ham boss David Moyes has admitted that he is still trying to find ways to get the best out of Maxwel Cornet this season.

The Hammers signed Cornet from Burnley in the summer but he is yet to get a start in the Premier League for Moyes’ side.

He registered an assist in West Ham’s 3-1 win over Viborg on Thursday night in the Europa League and was impressive in his cameo against Chelsea earlier this month when his late equaliser was disallowed.

Moyes is happy with the performances Cornet has shown in the last few games and pointed towards his goalscoring record at Burnley as well.

However, the West Ham boss admitted that with the winger joining late in pre-season, he is still trying to find ways get the best use of the player in his team.

Talking about Cornet, the Scotsman said in a press conference: “Actually his last few games, he’s got assists and got a penalty last week too.

“I think it is probably him getting later back into pre-season, but I think we are still finding our way with him, the best way to use him.

“If you looked at his goal record at Burnley, it was really good in a short space of time.”

It remains to be seen whether Cornet gets his first Premier League start when West Ham visit Everton, who also wanted the player in the summer, on Sunday.