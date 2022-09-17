Leeds United Under-21s boss Michael Skubala is of the view that Whites’ youngster Crysencio Summerville is a special player and hailed him as a wizard when in possession of the ball.

The Dutch winger made his debut for Leeds’ senior side last season and made nine appearances for the Whites.

Summerville is very highly rated at Elland Road and despite several clubs being interested in loaning the 20-year-old, Jesse Marsch decided to keep him at the club.

The winger has already made three outings for the Whites this term and last night laid on three assists while scoring a goal for Leeds Under-21s against Southampton Under-21s.

Leeds Under-21s boss Skubala was delighted with the 20-year-old’s performance on Friday and termed Summerville a wizard when in possession of the ball.

Skubala stressed that the player is quick, well capable of opening up opponents’ defences and believes Summerville to be a special player.

“Cry in possession, he’s a wizard sometimes”, Skubala was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“He’s quick and he can open things up and he’s a special player.

“So I thought he was pulling into possession tonight.”

Leeds United will entertain Aston Villa on 2nd October and Summerville will be hoping that Marsch gives him the vote to feature against Steven Gerrard’s side.