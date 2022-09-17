Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed his gratitude towards Liverpool and for the opportunity to work at their academy.

Beale continued his coaching career in the Liverpool academy before moving to Brazil to work at Sao Paulo.

He returned to the Reds academy again in 2017 and moved to Scotland a year later to become the assistant to Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

Beale moved back to England last year when Gerrard took charge of Aston Villa and eventually decided to seek his own career in management when he took charge of QPR in the summer.

As he looks to make a name for himself, Beale has looked back at his time at Liverpool and admitted that joining their academy was a life-changing decision for him.

He admitted that he remains grateful towards the Reds and they will remain special for him.

Beale took to Twitter and wrote: “10 years ago today, was my 1st day at the Liverpool academy.

“It was one of those big life decisions that are the making of you as a person/family.

“The club gave me so much, the people inside the club/city even more.

“Forever grateful, amazing memories and a very special place.”

Beale has made a solid start to management with QPR are eighth in the league table with four wins from their opening nine Championship games.