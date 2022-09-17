Eddie Howe is of the view that a lack of cutting edge in front of goal has been stopping Newcastle United from deservedly winning games this season.

Newcastle needed a penalty decision from VAR to get a point against Bournemouth at home in the Premier League today.

The Cherries took the lead in the second half, but Newcastle managed to get a draw after VAR intervened to give a penalty to the home side, which Alexander Isak converted from the spot.

However, it was another disappointing result as Newcastle dominated the game and it was their fifth draw of the season out of the seven games they have played so far in the Premier League.

Howe stressed that the performance was disappointing as they were not at their best and he is not prepared to accuse Bournemouth of being too defensive as it was his team’s responsibility to find a way to score more goals.

The Newcastle boss was quoted as saying by the Chronicle: “Disappointing today. Below the levels we set ourselves for the first time this season.

“I felt we played in front of them too much.

“They defended deep and it was our responsibility to deal with that.”

He admitted that the season has been frustrating as Newcastle are not winning the games they should be picking up three points from.

Howe stressed that a lack of cutting edge prevented Newcastle from getting more points.

“There’s a big sense of frustration in terms of points we have.

“But the reality is we haven’t won the games we should have.

“A lot of games with clear-cut chances and we weren’t clinical enough.”