Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner wants to take a leaf out of Manchester City’s book in order to help his side regain their lost belief and get back to winning ways.

The Addicks are on a four-game winless run and have fallen back to 14th spot on the League One table.

The League One season remains in its early stages however and Charlton boss Garner is keen for his men to get back to winning ways.

Garner, who watched Manchester City’s Champions League encounter against Borussia Dortmund earlier in the week, feels that the Citizens managed to come away with all three points by keeping their mentality right.

The 42-year-old wants the Addicks to follow the Manchester City example and keep maintaining a real belief and a sense of togetherness going forward.

“There was a fantastic example the other night. I watched Man City against Dortmund”, Garner told the South London Press.

“Man City, by their own incredible standards, weren’t great in the opening 45 minutes.

“Dortmund go ahead but their mentality is so strong – to keep playing their way and keep doing the right things.

“By the end of the game, Dortmund were out on their feet. Two fantastic goals but even if they hadn’t scored those goals they would have kept going and being relentless.

“That’s what I want to see from us – a real belief and togetherness in what we’re doing and sticking to it.”

Fleetwood Town, Charlton’s opponents this afternoon, only managed to earn their second win of the season when they beat Peterborough United 1-0 on Tuesday.