Everton attacker Neal Maupay has admitted he was not surprised to see Chelsea raid Brighton to appoint Graham Potter as their new manager.

Maupay played under Potter at Brighton, but swapped the Seagulls for Everton during the summer transfer window, picking the Toffees over several other destinations.

Potter also followed Maupay out of the Brighton exit door, being tempted to Stamford Bridge by Chelsea to succeed Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked.

Maupay insists he was not surprised when he heard that Potter was taking over at Chelsea.

The Everton attacker believes that Potter will need time to make his mark at Chelsea and posed the question of whether the Blues will give him ample opportunity to reshape the side.

Maupay told the Daily Telegraph: “I wasn’t surprised because he did a good job at Brighton.

“He is a very good manager but he won’t change things overnight. He will need time. The question is, will he get time at Chelsea?

“When you’re at clubs like that, you’ve got to win.”

Potter led Chelsea to a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League earlier this week, with the Blues next in Premier League action against Crystal Palace at the start of October.