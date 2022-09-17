Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard has revealed that he has no idea why he is not getting opportunities to feature in the Premier League this season.

Vestergaard’s future at Leicester was under the scanner in the summer but the club decided to hold on to him.

However, the Dane has only played in an EFL Cup game and has not even made a single matchday squad in the Premier League this season.

Vestergaard was regularly used during pre-season and he admitted that he is not sure about the reasons why he is not even getting a look in under Brendan Rodgers in the Premier League.

He claimed that Leicester indicated in the summer that they were happy for him to stay, but once the Premier League started, he found himself out of the squad completely.

The centre-back told Danish outlet BT: “I must honestly admit that I don’t know what has happened.

“I came back to the club after the summer holiday and after two international games for Denmark with wins over Austria and world champions France.

“I spoke to the club and got the clear impression that they were happy with me and that we will start from scratch in the new season and I would be given the same chance to play as everyone else.

“But when the league started, I was suddenly completely outside and have only started one cup match, where I played well and kept a clean sheet.

“Afterwards, I was on the outside again.”

He stressed that he is having a great time in training at Leicester and insisted that he is fit to play if Rodgers decides to pick him.

Vestergaard believes he can come into the team and help Leicester to turn their Premier League form around.

“I work hard in training, where things are actually going really well for me and I still believe that I will get the chance.

“I am completely ready if the manager chooses to use me and my qualities.

“I am in good physical shape and believe that I could help the club get back on track and out of the difficult situation in terms of results.”