Jannik Vestergaard has rubbished claims that he decided to decline Fulham and stay at Leicester City for financial reasons in the summer.

The 30-year-old defender’s future at Leicester was under the scanner all summer where several clubs showed interest in him.

A number of teams were keen to sign the centre-back on loan but Vestergaard had a serious offer to move to Fulham on a permanent deal towards the end of the transfer window.

The Dane decided against the move and there were rumours that Fulham were not prepared to match his wages at Leicester.

However, Vestergaard refuted such claims and insisted that money had nothing to do with him deciding to continue at Leicester.

He stressed that at that moment it seemed a better decision to stay at Leicester rather than move to Fulham.

The centre-back told Danish outlet BT: “I don’t want to specifically talk about numbers but I have also heard myself; that some speculated that I stayed at Leicester because of the wages.

“But it was never about the money.

“I don’t know where this kind of thing comes out – it’s pure rubbish.

“There was no difference in the finances.

“At the time, it still seemed like a better sporting option to stay at Leicester.”

Vestergaard had must just one appearance in the EFL Cup and is yet to make a matchday squad for Leicester in the Premier League this season.