Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has stressed the need for a good defensive display when his men meet Portsmouth at Fratton Park, but also feels that his side have enough firepower to hurt Danny Cowley’s team.

Both sides are placed high up the League One table with just two points separating them after eight games.

Ahead of Plymouth’s visit to Fratton Park, their manager expects a tough run-out given the history between the two outfits.

The last three meetings between the two sides have had close endings, with two ending in 2-2 draws and the other one ending in a 1-0 win for the Pilgrims.

Schumacher feels that though a strong defensive display will be needed at Fratton Park, his team have the weapons to hurt Portsmouth.

“It’s going to be a special occasion [given the circumstances] and hopefully we can put on a good performance for both teams, and it’s a good game at the top of League One”, Schumacher was quoted as saying by the Plymouth Herald.

“It’s always a hard game when we go there.

“There have been some good battles against them over the last couple of years, it has been exciting to watch with goals in the games, so we are expecting nothing different.

“They are playing really well at the moment. They are unbeaten, have got good firepower in their squad, and create loads of good chances.

“We are going to have to defend really well, but we also think we have got firepower and weapons in our team that can hurt them as well.”

Both sides are unbeaten in their last four league matches and will hope to continue with that winning momentum this afternoon.