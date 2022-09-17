Former Premier League star Stephen Ward feels Liverpool could be refreshed by the upcoming international break and has tipped them to still be Manchester City’s biggest challengers.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have looked a shadow of their former selves for much of the season so far and some have questioned whether the Reds are in decline.

Liverpool pushed all the way to the end for the quadruple last term, falling short in the Premier League and the Champions League, with huge effort required from the players.

They have picked up just nine points from six league games this season, but Ward feels the recent cancellation of games and the international break can boost the Reds.

He feels Liverpool can get back on track and will still be Manchester City’s nearest competitors.

Ward said on Off The Ball: “I feel like now with games being cancelled and the international break coming up, it wouldn’t surprise me not to see the Liverpool players playing that many minutes in the upcoming games, just to give them a little bit of a reset and freshness coming back.

“For me you’ll see a different Liverpool when the international break is over.

“I still feel that they will be the closest ones to Man City if they get back on form.”

Liverpool are next in action after the international break when they face Brighton at Anfield on 1st October.